Bitter cold: Wind chills plummet into teens, single digits

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says a cold weather advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for all of north Georgia.

Temperatures are starting off in the teens and 20s, but wind chills will feel as cold as the single digits at times. By this afternoon, high temperatures will only reach the mid 30s. That’s about 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

Windy and cold today with highs in the mid 30s; afternoon wind chills in teens and 20s

Very cold tomorrow morning and staying chilly tomorrow afternoon

Warming back into the 50s over the weekend

Much warmer by the middle of next week with highs approaching 70 degrees

Staying mainly dry

