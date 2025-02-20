Teenage girl shot at Sandy Springs apartment complex

A teenage girl was shot in Sandy Springs on Thursday.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex off Roberts Drive around 3:15 a.m.
Sandy Springs police told Channel 2 Action News that they called out a Fulton SWAT team to search the apartments. The team didn’t find anyone else inside the apartment.
Sandy Springs officers are questioning several people. They have not released the victim’s name or age, but said her injuries are non-life-threatening.
We have a crew working to gather more information for updates on Channel 2 Action News.
