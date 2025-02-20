Jonesboro police chief, assistant chief stepping down

JONESBORO, Ga. — The Jonesboro Police Department’s two top leaders have stepped down from their positions.

Chief Todd Coyt and Assistant Chief Audrey Dunlap gave their resignations to the Jonesboro City Council on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Major Christopher Cato has taken over administrative and operational command of the department.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In early 2024, Mayor Donya Sartor fired then-police chief Tommy Henderson, “citing her constitutional right” to do so.

Cato, who was then a lieutenant, took over the department as interim police chief until Coyt officially took over.

Before that, former Sgt. Daryll Triplett said he was also fired by Sartor. He claimed it was retaliation after being part of an investigation into whether or not Sartor pulled a gun on an officer during a City Hall meeting.

There is no official word on why Coyt and Dunlap offered their resignation.

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington is working to learn more details, for Channel 2 Action News starting at 4:00 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group