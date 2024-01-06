Jonesboro mayor fires police chief

JONESBORO, Ga. — Jonesboro Mayor Donya Sartor fired Police Chief Tommy Henderson, “citing her constitutional right” to do so, Channel 2 investigative reporter Ashli Lincoln confirmed Friday night.

According to Sartor, Lt. Chris Cato will serve as interim chief of police, pending city council approval on Monday.

It’s another police firing by Sartor, who will be sworn in for the second time Monday after winning reelection.

In early December, Channel 2 Action News spoke with former Sgt. Daryll Triplett, who Sartor fired.

Triplett shared his termination letter with Lincoln, which alleged he violated department policy by speaking with the news media and publicly criticizing the agency’s policies.

Previously, Triplett said he was suspended for testifying in an independent investigation into allegations of misconduct by Sartor. He later alleged his firing was in retaliation for his testimony.

As reported by Channel 2 Action News, one of the allegations claimed that the mayor had a gun in city hall and pointed it at a police officer. The GBI later told Channel 2 Action News that they found no evidence that backed accusations that Sartor pointed a gun at a Jonesboro police officer.

Triplett said in December that he’d hired an attorney and planned to take legal action against the city for violating Georgia’s Whistleblower Act, which protects government whistleblowers from retaliation.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to city officials and Chief Henderson for comment and are awaiting their responses.

