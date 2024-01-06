Forest Park shooting suspect hospitalized after crashing during chase with Powder Springs police

POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — We’re learning more details about the arrest of the Forest Park triple shooting suspect.

A chase with a carjacked car ended in Cobb County on Friday evening.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Powder Springs police confirmed that a flock camera spotted a car that had been reported carjacked out of Forest Park.

Officers briefly chased the car before crashing it on Richard D. Sailors Pkwy. near New Macland Road.

They later confirmed that the suspect in the Powder Springs chase was Victor Demetrious Baymon.

RELATED STORIES:

On Friday, Channel 2 Action News reported that Baymon was the suspect in a deadly triple shooting in Forest Park involving several carjackings.

Forest Park police previously confirmed that Baymon was arrested in Cobb County after a chase.

Powder Springs investigators say Baymon was injured in the crash and was taken to the hospital. His current condition is unknown.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the scene and saw police lining the road with a significant portion of it blocked off.

Get the latest details on WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Armed and dangerous’ Forest Park murder suspect captured in Cobb County after 3 shot

©2023 Cox Media Group