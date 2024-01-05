Police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in active shooting situation in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police are currently responding to an active shooter situation, police confirmed.

Police have not said if anyone has been shot or identified any potential suspect or suspects.

“At this time, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” Forest Park Police said. “All city buildings and local schools have been placed on lockdown until further notice.”

Channel 2′s Tom Jones is at Old Jonesboro Road and Simpson Road, where a block-long section of the road is cordoned off with crime scene tape.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office is also responding to the incident. At least one officer was armed with a long gun.

Forest Park Police officers were going in and out of a home with evidence bags.

At another scene at a convenience store on West Street, there were multiple officers gathered including K9 officers. It’s unclear if the two scenes are related.

