Police identify ‘armed and dangerous’ active shooting suspect in Forest Park

FOREST PARK, Ga. — Forest Park police have released the name and photo of a suspect in an active shooting investigation.

Forest Park officials identified the shooting suspect as Victor Demetrious Baymon, 33.

“At this time, the suspect is considered armed and dangerous,” Forest Park Police said. “All city buildings and local schools have been placed on lockdown until further notice.”

Police said Baymon was last seen driving a Gray Dodge Avenger with Georgia tag number RES4598.

The shootings occurred around 10:30 a.m. Police confirmed to Channel 2′s Tom Jones that at least one person is dead and two are injured.

The surviving victims are in surgery. Police have not said exactly where the victims were shot but said there are three separate scenes.

Police said they believe the shootings were random.

Jones was at Old Jonesboro Road and Simpson Road, where a block-long section of the road was cordoned off with crime scene tape. Forest Park officers removed evidence before clearing the scene.

The Clayton County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia State Patrol troopers are assisting in the search.

