Police identify officers shot over the weekend; 2 still hospitalized

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are identifying the three officers who were shot while responding to a report of a person armed on Saturday.

Police say the officers found a man armed with a knife and a gun. When they began struggling, shots were fired and three officers and the suspect were shot.

One officer was shot in the arm, another in the leg and the third was grazed. The suspect died from his injuries.

Those officers are now being identified as Officers Jason Hodge, Charles Smith and Darien Tabor.

Smith and Tabor have both undergone surgery and are still being treated at Grady Memorial Hospital. Smith is scheduled for another surgery as well.

Hodge was treated at Grady Memorial Hospital and released on Sunday.

The suspect’s name has not been released.

After the shooting, witnesses told Channel 2′s Courtney Francisco that they were outside doing yard work and playing with their kids when they heard the rapid gunfire.

“We were very scared because kids, babies was out. We kind of was ducking,” said Mirage Long.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is still looking into the shooting.

