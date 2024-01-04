18 indicted in Ga. narcotics trafficking conspiracy including 2 people from metro Atlanta area

SOUTH GEORGIA — A multi-county drug enforcement action in South Georgia led to the indictments of 18 people, including two from the metro Atlanta area.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, the indictment relates to what officials call a methamphetamine and heroin distribution conspiracy.

Information provided by justice officials showed some of those indicted were operating their part of the alleged conspiracy from inside state prisons.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

All 18 defendants were charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute methamphetamine and heroin, according to USDOJ.

Among those defendants were a resident of Brookhaven and a resident from Atlanta, who are both accused of participating in the alleged conspiracy.

Collectively, the individual defendants face a 55-count drug trafficking indictment, including charges for drugs, illegal firearms use and possession, and use of cell phones inside and outside of Georgia prisons to “advance the conspiracy,” according to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia Jill E. Steinberg.

“This case once again demonstrates that small communities are not immune from the disastrous consequences of drug trafficking,” Steinberg said. “The continued vigilance of our law enforcement partners helps ensure illegal drug distribution operations are identified and disrupted.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials said the case was investigated in response to “significant drug trafficking activity in Toombs and Laurens County.”

A combination of the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and local law enforcement agencies worked with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration to “infiltrate the network and obtain evidence” needed for prosecution.

On top of the drug charges, USDOJ said 16 firearms were seized during the investigation.

According to USDOJ, the following individuals were indicted:

Brett Youmans , 45, of Dublin, Ga. Youmans currently is an inmate at the Coffee County Correctional Facility serving the remainder of a state sentence for illegal gun possession.

, 45, of Dublin, Ga. Youmans currently is an inmate at the Coffee County Correctional Facility serving the remainder of a state sentence for illegal gun possession. Woodrow Scott , 52, an inmate at Macon State Prison where he is serving a life sentence for murder.

, 52, an inmate at Macon State Prison where he is serving a life sentence for murder. Constance Marie Scott , 51, of Brookhaven, Ga., sister of Woodrow Scott.

, 51, of Brookhaven, Ga., sister of Woodrow Scott. Patrick Portwood , 42, of Dublin, Ga. Portwood currently is an inmate at the Burress Correctional Training Center serving the remainder of a state sentence for methamphetamine distribution.

, 42, of Dublin, Ga. Portwood currently is an inmate at the Burress Correctional Training Center serving the remainder of a state sentence for methamphetamine distribution. Jermaine Maurice Brown , 46, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 46, of Vidalia, Ga. John Taylor Jackson , 35, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 35, of Vidalia, Ga. Brittany Nicole Cook , 33, of Lyons, Ga.

, 33, of Lyons, Ga. Joshua Brown , 22, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 22, of Vidalia, Ga. Stacy NeeSmith , 40, Dublin, Ga.

, 40, Dublin, Ga. Cordell Stallings ,55, of Lyons, Ga.

,55, of Lyons, Ga. Joshua James Carlo , 47, of Uvalda, Ga.

, 47, of Uvalda, Ga. Willie Brown , 52, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 52, of Vidalia, Ga. Jody Ivey , 42, of Ivey, Ga.

, 42, of Ivey, Ga. Antone Victoria , 43, of Vidalia, Ga.

, 43, of Vidalia, Ga. Tiffany Marie Turbyfill , 33, of Twin City, Ga.

, 33, of Twin City, Ga. Laquanta King , 35, of Atlanta.

, 35, of Atlanta. Wesley McRae , 40, of Hawkinsville, Ga.

, 40, of Hawkinsville, Ga. Jaquan Collier, 24, of Vidalia, Ga. Prior to his arrest, Collier worked as a jailer at Toombs County Detention Center.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

DeKalb County house destroyed in early morning fire, crews say

©2023 Cox Media Group