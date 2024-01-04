Arrest made after man shot to death after picking up package at Marietta apartments

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Marietta police have made an arrest after a man was shot to death at an apartment complex on Wednesday morning.

Police identified the victim as 40-year-old Kenneth Cunningham II, who lived at the Harlow Apartments off Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

Witnesses told Channel 2′s Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that Cunningham had just visited the main office and picked up a package when he was gunned down.

Marietta police launched a wide search in the area for a suspect. On Thursday, officials announced that 33-year-old Donovan Carter is now in custody and charged with murder.

Gwinnett County police pulled Carter over on Wednesday morning and arrested him. Carter faces charges of malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

