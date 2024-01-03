Man shot, killed at apartment complex off busy Cobb intersection, police searching for suspect

MARIETTA, Ga. — Marietta police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex located at the corner of a busy intersection.

The shooting happened on Wednesday around 10:30 a.m. at the Harlow Apartments off Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

Marietta police confirmed the victim has died from his injuries. Police told Channel 2 Action News that officers are searching the complex and surrounding businesses for a suspect.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Police said they have received conflicting reports on what the suspect looks like, so they cannot release a description at this time. Investigators said they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and the public isn’t in danger.

However, they urged anyone who may have seen or heard something at the apartment complex to call 911 or Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta.

TRENDING STORIES:

Marietta police give update on search for gunman in deadly Cobb County shooting





©2023 Cox Media Group