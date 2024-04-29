18-year-old to be charged with vehicular homicide in crash that killed DeKalb high school student

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — An 18-year-old DeKalb County woman is being charged with homicide by vehicle and driving under the influence, among other charges, in a crash that killed her friend earlier this year.

Police have obtained warrants for Hannah Hackemeyer on charges of homicide by vehicle in the first degree, driving under the influence for a person under 21, reckless driving and failure to maintain lane in the death of Sophie Lekiachvili, 18.

Lekiachvili was killed in an early morning crash on Oak Grove Road on Feb. 24.

According to a police report, Hackemeyer lost control of her SUV on a curve and plowed into a tree. The SUV then flipped over. Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to the report.

Lekiachvili was in the front passenger seat and was trapped in the crash. She was later pronounced dead. A second teen was also injured in the crash.

Hackemeyer was arrested at the scene on charges of DUI but later released.

It’s unclear if Hackemeyer has been taken into custody.

Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen spoke to friends of Lekaichvili’s after the crash. They said she was one of the kindest people they’d ever known and that she planned to attend Auburn University in the fall.

