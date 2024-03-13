Driver in crash that killed 18-year-old Lakeside High School student arrested on DUI charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police arrested the driver of a crash that killed an 18-year-old DeKalb County high school student last month on charges of driving under the influence.

Sophie Lekiachvili was killed in an early morning crash on Oak Grove Road on Feb. 24.

The car’s driver, Hannah Hackemeyer, 18, was was arrested at the scene and investigated on charges of DUI for a person under the age of 21 in the crash.

According to a police report, Hackemeyer lost control of her SUV on a curve and plowed into a tree. The SUV then flipped over. Speed was a contributing factor in the crash, according to the report.

Lekiachvili was in the front passenger seat and was trapped in the crash. She was later pronounced dead.

According to the police report, the other student injured in the crash was 17-year-old Ananya Rao, who was sitting in the rear left side. She was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Rao is a member of the class of 2025. Her current condition has not been released.

Hackemeyer was not injured. She was taken to the DeKalb County Jail and later released.

It’s unclear if Hackemeyer is facing additional charges.

