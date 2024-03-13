‘Jesus wasn’t real:’ Woman attacks man, bite officer’s arm during church service in Rome, police say

ROME, Ga. — A Lawrenceville woman was arrested after police say she assaulted a man and caused thousands of dollars in damage at a church in Floyd County.

On Sunday, Rome police were called to the Assembly of God church on Callier Springs Road regarding a person causing a disturbance.

Dispatch told police that a woman, identified as Kail Schemmel, 28, was saying that the church was killing dogs and banging on doors after she was locked out of the church.

When officers arrived they said Schemmel was on the church porch jumping up and down, banging on the door and acting erratically.

Rome police said Schemmel could be heard yelling “I’m going to kill him”, while children were around her.

When officers asked Schemmel what her name was, she said “Don’t got one” and “You already know who I am.” Authorities said she would only scream that the church was killing dogs and that ‘Jesus wasn’t real’ and said that the church had taken her child from her in the past.

As Rome officers tried to handcuff Schemmel, she allegedly bit the officer’s forearm, resulting in broken skin and a bite mark. Officers said during the time of the scuffle, the children were trying to shove the officers off Schemmel, throwing rocks at and hitting them in various places including their heads. Officers were finally able to put her in handcuffs.

When authorities spoke with the man who was allegedly attacked, he told them service began and that’s when Schemmel burst into the sanctuary screaming and threw her two dogs onto the pulpit.

Rome police said at some point, Schemmel went to the victim and hit him in the face, causing the cut. While attacking the man, she allegedly said she was going to “slit his throat” and “cut his [expletive] off.”

One of the church owners told officials that Schemmel broked the door handle, and kicked it until it cracked. This caused about $1,400 in damages.

Schemmel was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail. She’s charged with disorderly conduct, vandalism to a place of worship, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, criminal damage to property in the second degree, and four counts of cruelty to children, two counts of obstruction of an officer, and two counts of battery.

Police said she also had an active warrant out of Moultrie, Ga.

