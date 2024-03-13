Judge dismisses some charges against Trump in Georgia election case

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Fulton County judge has struck down some charges against former President Donald Trump and 15 co-defendants in the election interference case.

Trump and his co-defendants pled not guilty last August in a sweeping RICO indictment that alleges that the former president and his co-defendants conspired to overturn current President Joe Biden’s election win in Georgia in 2020.

On Wednesday, Fulton County Superior Judge Scott McAfee ruled that six of the charges in the indictment be quashed, but many of the other charges remain. McAfee said the six counts, which were all related to the charges of Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Office, lack sufficient detail.

Trump and his co-defendants had filed to dismiss the counts because they argued they were legally deficient, making the ruling a win for the former president.

The counts involved Trump, Rudy Giuliani, lawyer John Eastman, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and attorneys Ray Smith and Bob Cheely.

Many of those specific counts allege that the men illegally asked Georgia election officials to convene a special legislative session and appoint pro-Trump electors.

Three of the dismissed counts directly name Trump and allege that the former president solicited the Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “unlawfully influence the certified election returns” and requested that Raffensperger decertify the election in an infamous phone call in which Trump asked Raffensperger to find him more votes.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said during that call.

One count alleges that Trump solicited Georgia’s Speaker of the House to violate his oath of office.

All of the other charges stand, including racketeering. McAfee wrote that prosecutors could seek a new indictment on the charges that were dismissed.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to D.A. Fani Willis’ office for comment. The D.A.’s office said they can’t comment on the case.

