FULL AUDIO: Call between President Trump, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on election

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Channel 2 Action News investigative reporter Justin Gray has independently obtained the full recording of a phone call between President Donald Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which the president pressured him to overturn the election results.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have,” Trump said. “Because we won the state.”

The call lasted more than an hour on Saturday between Trump, Raffensperger, his attorney Ryan Germany and White House senior staff members.

The first 12 minutes of the call is Trump talking without interruption, going through debunked conspiracy theories about what he repeatedly calls “certified numbers” showing that he won Georgia, not President-elect Joe Biden.

Georgia counted its votes three times before certifying Biden’s win by a 11,779 margin, Raffensperger noted: “President Trump, we’ve had several lawsuits, and we’ve had to respond in court to the lawsuits and the contentions. We don’t agree that you have won.”

Trump also repeatedly talks about surveillance video at State Farm Arena, which the Secretary of State’s Office walked Channel 2 through frame-by-frame last month.

Trump also continued his criticism of Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp.

