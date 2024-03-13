61-year-old man facing multiple charges in connection to Gwinnett County forgery case

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man faces several charges for his involvement in a forgery and fraud case.

On. Feb 23, Gwinnett County police began investigating a forgery and fraud case.

Officers said the incidents occurred at a bank on Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners.

Last week, the department put out photos to identify the suspect.

Less than a week later, authorities identified the suspect as Paul Berloni,61, of Atlanta.

On Monday, Berloni was arrested and transported to the Gwinnett County Jail.

He’s facing 13 charges including identity fraud and theft by receiving stolen property to forgery in the third degree.

