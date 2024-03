The judge overseeing the case against Donald Trump in Georgia dismissed some charges against the former president on Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

In an order obtained by the news agency, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee said six of the charges in the indictment had to be dismissed, including three against Trump. The order left intact other charges in the indictment, according to the AP.

Check back for more on this developing story.





