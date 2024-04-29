1 dead after being hit by car along I-285

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — One person is dead after being hit along Interstate 285 eastbound near Flat Shoals Parkway in DeKalb County.
Emergency officials said a person was hit and killed by a vehicle Monday morning.
DeKalb police cruisers had at least one lane of the interstate shut down for a few hours while they investigated the incident.
Traffic was backed up for at least three miles because of the investigation.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Emory Police issued warnings to several students amid vandalism on campus on Saturday
- Georgia mall closes after shots fired inside, officials say
- ‘Everything went completely dark:’ Cherokee Co. families describe escaping massive apartment fire
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2024 Cox Media Group