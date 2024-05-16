NFL releases Atlanta Falcons’ full 2024 schedule

ATLANTA — Channel 2 Action News has learned who the Atlanta Falcons will play in the 2024-2025 season.

The NFL team released the full 2024 schedule on Wednesday night.

Earlier Monday, multiple league sources confirmed to Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein that the Falcons will host the Steelers at home for new head coach Raheem Morris’ first game.

The game will mark Arthur Smith’s return to Atlanta. The Steelers hired the former Atlanta head coach as their new offensive coordinator after Atlanta fired him earlier this year.

Sources also told Klein that the Falcons will play the Philadelphia Eagles on the road in Week 2 for Monday Night Football.

The Falcons will then return home for Week 3 to host the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

On the road, the Falcons will travel to Carolina, New Orleans and Tampa Bay along with trips to play Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Philadelphia, Washington Commanders and Kirk Cousins’ former team the Minnesota Vikings.

Other opponents for the 2024 regular season include the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans Saints, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, New York Giants, Washington Commanders, Carolina Panthers.

