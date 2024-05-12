NBA Draft Lottery: Atlanta Hawks awarded No. 1 lotto pick for first time in franchise history

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks will be on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick in June’s NBA Draft.

The Hawks won the NBA Draft Lottery that aired live on Channel 2 on Sunday afternoon.

As the Top 14 picks were revealed, Hawks General Manager Landry Fields could be seen smiling after the Hawks instantly moved into the Top 4 slots for a chance at the coveted pick.

The Hawks win the No.1 overall pick for this years draft class. 😱 https://t.co/gBbS7GiC78 — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) May 12, 2024

The Hawks finished this season 36-46, good for 10th in the Eastern Conference.

Coming into the NBA Draft Lottery, the Hawks only had a 3% chance at the top pick. It’s the first time they have won the lottery since it began in 1985.

The question going forward is what will the Hawks do with the pick? Keep it? Or trade it to get All-Star guard and franchise player Trae Young additional help to build a championship core if Young stays?

San Antonio landed a generational player in Victor Wembanyama last year, but many analysts have considered this year’s draft class as one of the weakest in years.

You can find out what the Hawks will do with the top pick when the first round of the NBA Draft airs live on Channel 2 on June 26.

NUMBER 1 PICK IN THE 2024 NBA DRAFT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/A9GtuUq38u — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) May 12, 2024

