Tennis stars Venus Williams, Sloane Stephens to face off in Atlanta

ATLANTA — Tennis stars Venus Williams and Sloane Stephens will face off with each other this summer in Atlanta.

The two will play each other during the opening weekend of the Atlanta Open.

Stephens is currently the No. 35 ranked player in women’s tennis but reached as high as No. 3 in 2018.

Williams has seven Grand Slam titles in her career and is one of the best women’s tennis players of al ltime.

Stephens is undefeated against Venus Williams in her career. The two last matched up in the 2017 U.S. Open.

The two will face off on July 21 at 7 p.m. Tickets to the matchup are available here.

The Atlanta Open will be played from July 20-28 at Atlantic Station.

Former Atlanta Open champions, John Isner, Andy Roddick, and Mike and Bob Bryan will also face off with each other in a doubles match.

This year will be the final installment of the Atlanta Open.

