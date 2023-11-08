Next year’s Atlanta Open will be the final one. Here’s why

ATLANTA — Next year will be the final Atlanta Open, according to the Association of Tennis Professionals.

The tournament, which was founded in 2010, has been played at Atlantic Station as part of a lead-up to the U.S. Open.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The ATP announced that the Atlanta Open will be one of six tournaments retired to make way for upgrades to other tournaments.

“The 2024 Atlanta Open will be a celebration of past champions and the great 15-year run of the tournament, giving us a chance to honor and celebrate the tremendous support we’ve received from the city, the tennis community, and local universities over the years. We’re thankful for the wonderful memories we’ve made in Atlanta and are working to return in some capacity and bring professional tennis back to this great city.” said Peter Lebedevs, Atlanta Open tournament director.

Atlanta Open says the tournament has drawn about 40,000 fans over the years. Past winners of the Atlanta Open have included University of Georgia alum John Isner (six times), Andy Roddick, Mardy Fish (twice), Nick Kyrgios, and Taylor Fritz, who won the tournament this year.

The 2024 Atlanta Open is scheduled for July 20-28, 2024.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Local tennis coach and players react to Coco Gauff's historic win

©2023 Cox Media Group