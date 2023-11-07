New Chick-fil-A with “unusual design” to open near Ponce City Market

ATLANTA — Chick-fil-A has announced plans to build a new restaurant with an “unusual design” on a prime piece of Atlanta real estate.

The Atlanta-based chain said the new restaurant will replace long-time sports bar Dugan’s. The chain previously said it hopes to replace Dugan’s sometime this year in the now-empty lot next to the Clairmont Lounge. Now, the chain says the restaurant will open in the fall of 2024.

The restaurant, which must comply with Poncey-Highlands Historic District guidelines, will not have drive-thru lanes.

Chick-fil-A officials released a statement to Channel 2 Action News, writing:

“It’s our pleasure to confirm that Chick-fil-A Ponce de Leon is slated to open in fall 2024, assuming there are no delays. The locally owned and operated restaurant will be designed to fit seamlessly into the walkability of the neighborhood, allowing guests to walk directly to the location and dine-in or carry out their meals with ease. Since opening our restaurant Ponce & Boulevard over the summer, we look forward to adding another restaurant to the neighborhood.”

The new store will be just down the street from a brand new drive-thru Chick-fil-A at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Ave. and Monroe Drive/Boulevard.

