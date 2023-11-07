“Baby, I’ve been hit”: Georgia woman shot in Florida road rage encounter, husband says

ALBANY, Ga. — A Georgia woman is recovering after she was shot during what her husband says was a road rage encounter on I-10 in the Murray Hill neighborhood, Saturday.

The victim’s husband, Justin, spoke with our sister station, Action News Jax, saying he is relieved his wife is alive.

Justin said he and his wife were on their way home to Albany, Georgia, after visiting a friend in Jacksonville, Saturday night, when an aggressive driver on the road pulled out a gun and fired a handgun several times.

“She said, ‘Baby, I’ve been hit,” Justin said. “I’ve been hit,’ and I pulled over when I could.”

Around 5:00 p.m., Saturday, Justin said he was driving westbound on I-10 approaching the Cassatt Avenue exit when he noticed a driver tailgating their vehicle.

He explained, “I was going up the interstate, and just road rage, some guy got a little aggressive and he shot.”

A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office incident report states, a red Mercedes had cut off Justin’s vehicle. His wife added on to say that Justin had pulled in front of the Mercedes and hit the brakes to prevent the car from going past them.

Action News Jax law and safety expert Dale Carson says both men behind the wheel were driving recklessly. But the suspect accused of shooting at Justin and his wife is facing attempted second-degree murder charges.

“They are creating a hazard and they are guilty in this particular case of a criminal act,” Carson said.

Justin said the other driver shot three times.

“We heard one shot,” Justin said. “Then he got beside us and fired again. And by the time I heard the three shots, she said ‘I’m hit,’ that was it.”

Justin immediately dialed 911 and pulled over to help his wife. He said she was shot in the rear area and is expected to recover.

Justin says he is angry about the incident and wants the shooter to be arrested.

The suspect responsible for the shooting was reportedly driving a red Mercedes with a black tint over the license plate.

Justin said the suspect, “had a beard, glasses, and a leather ball cap with a straight bill. And [there was] a woman who was overweight, had a yellow shirt and glasses as well.”

Detectives are currently searching for the suspect, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

