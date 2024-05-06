These are the top 25 high schools in Georgia, according to new ranking

The U.S. News and World Report recently released its annual high school rankings.
The publication included data on nearly 25,000 high schools in 50 states and determined how well each school prepared its students for college.
The only high school that ranked in the top 100 nationally is the Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology, which ranked highly in Advanced Placement (AP) participation and minority enrollment.
Nationally, the school ranked in a tie for first place in its rankings in state tests.
Here are the top 25 schools in Georgia as of 2024, according to the ranking:
1. Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology - Lawrenceville
2. Columbus High School - Columbus
3. Alliance Academy for Innovation - Cumming
4. Walton High School - Marietta
5. Northview High School - Duluth
6. Davidson Magnet School - Augusta
7. DeKalb School of the Arts - Avondale Estates
8. South Forsyth High School - Cumming
9. Lambert High School - Suwanee
10. Academy for Classical Education - Macon
11. Johnson Magnet - Augusta
12. Chattahoochee High School - Alpharetta
13. Lassiter High School - Marietta
14. Savannah Arts Academy - Savannah
15. Rainey McCullers School of the Arts - Columbus
16. Elite Scholars Academy School - Jonesboro
17. North Gwinnett High School - Suwanee
18. McIntosh High School - Peachtree City
19. North Oconee High School - Bogart
20. Johns Creek High School - Johns Creek
21. Milton High School - Alpharetta
22. Starrs Mill High School - Fayetteville
23. Alpharetta High School - Alpharetta
24. Cambridge High School - Milton
25. Pope High School - Marietta
