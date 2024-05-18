Atlanta claims spot as 6th highest population increase in the US, data shows

ATLANTA — Only five large cities in the state of Georgia saw their populations increase between July 2022 and July 2023.

A new report from the U.S. Census Bureau shows that Atlanta, the most populated city in the state, was one of the few major cities or towns to gain more residents.

Among the largest cities in the United States, Atlanta had the sixth highest population increase by number, but was actually only No. 2 for Georgia’s population increases by proportion.

In terms of increase percentages, Warner Robins beat out Atlanta, with a 2.9% population increase compared to the capital’s 2.4% boost.

Still, Atlanta remains the most populated area, officially breaking past 500,000 residents by more than 10,000 people, according to the Census report.

As a state, Georgia had an overall 1.1% population increase.

While Atlanta, and nearby Marietta saw increases, multiple metro area cities actually saw their number of residents shrink.

According to the Census, Alpharetta, Johns Creek, Roswell, Sandy Springs, South Fulton and Stonecrest all had drops in how many people are living in the city limits.

It’s not a trend restricted to big cities in the metro area either. Georgia’s five largest population centers are typically listed as Athens, Atlanta, Augusta, Columbus, Macon and Savannah, avoiding listing out cities that fall into more consolidated, larger metro areas.

On a population density map, they’re usually the big dark spots in the field of more rural, widespread areas sprinkled with small towns and cities.

The latest population change report on Georgia cities by the Census Bureau shows that Athens was among the cities that gained population, but Augusta, Columbus, and Savannah all saw residence decreases.

Alongside the population estimates, the Census Bureau reported how the country’s housing stock looks. In Georgia, there were a reported 4.6 million housing units mentioned, with more than 72,300 added from July 2022 to July 2023. The Census said that was equal to an 11% increase of housing stock.

