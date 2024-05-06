Man dies after being shot in southwest Atlanta park

ATLANTA — A man who was shot and critically injured in southwest Atlanta Monday afternoon ahs died, police said.
The shooting happened on Cleveland Ave. near a community library. The man was not conscious, alert or breathing when they found him with multiple gunshot wounds in a park. He was taken to the hospital, where he died.
The man has not been identified.
Police did not say what led up to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
