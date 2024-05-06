‘You broke us.’ GA lawmakers to reign in aggressive HOAs after hearing homeowner horror stories

ATLANTA — HOA nightmares are one of the most frequent calls into the Channel 2 Action News investigative tipline.
Now there are new bipartisan efforts by state lawmakers to look at how to reign in homeowner associations that go too far.
Channel 2 consumer investigator Justin Gray looked into how an HOA can take your house in Georgia.
He found that you can be up to date on your mortgage, never miss a loan payment, and still lose your home to foreclosure by your HOA.
A bipartisan bill sponsored did pass at the Gold Dome this year to create a study committee examining how to change laws to better protect homeowners.
How that bill could potentially change state law over HOAs and the horror stories from homeowners, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News starting at 5 p.m.
