Gwinnett teacher identified as woman charged with murder in 2-year-old’s death

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools have confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that a Norcross woman charged in a 2-year-old’s murder is a teacher in the district.

Warner Robins Police and the Houston County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Kianna Davis on Friday in connection to the child’s death from 2020. In her arrest photo, Davis was wearing a Seckinger High School sweatshirt.

The district confirmed on Tuesday that she is a teacher at the school. Principal Jimmy Fisher sent a letter to parents on Monday informing them about the teacher’s arrest and confirmed an investigation has been launched.

Fisher said that Davis hasn’t been at school for nearly two weeks and she will not be allowed on campus while the investigation is ongoing.

“As is often the case in situations like this, news about this has spread among students and to social media, and I felt it important that you heard the facts from me first. Although this news may come as a surprise to you and spark questions, I want to reassure you your student is in good hands. A substitute will continue to cover the duties of the teacher in question for the time being,” Fisher wrote.

“As your principal, I am committed to the work we are doing to foster a safe and positive school environment and encourage our school community to come to me when you have concerns. Thank you for your continued support of our students and our school,” the letter concluded.

Channel 2 Action News obtained a copy of the warrant for Davis’ arrest.

Davis and 32-year-old Kiyton Benton are accused of beating 2-year-old Karter Ambrose with an unknown object. Ambrose’s liver was damaged and the toddler died, according to the warrant.

Officials have charged Davis and Benton with malice murder, two counts of felony felony murder, cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated assault, murder in the second degree, and cruelty to children in the second degree after failing to seek medical attention for Ambrose.

