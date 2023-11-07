Georgia Gwinnett College on lockdown after shooting near campus

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia Gwinnett College in Lawrenceville is on lockdown Tuesday morning after the school said there was a shooting near campus.

School officials called it a “soft” lockdown and said the campus is closed.

Channel 2′s Steve Gehlbach is on his way to the scene scene working to learn more for Channel 2 Action News This Morning.

NewsChopper 2 is flying over the scene and spotted a heavy police presence near a set of tennis courts by campus.

Students have been advised to find a safe area or remain in their building at this time if they are on campus.

It is unclear which law enforcement agencies are responding to this shooting or if there are any victims. Channel 2 Action News has reached out to Gwinnett Police and Lawrenceville Police.

