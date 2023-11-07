New ‘Erica’s Law’ proposed to crack down on super speeding, calling for increased fines, jail time

ATLANTA — An Atlanta City Council Member is calling for increased fines and jail time for super speeding as part of a new resolution that was introduced in Monday’s city council meeting.

Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Waites introduced the resolution requesting state legislature to adopt “Erica’s Law,” urging the Georgia General Assembly to strengthen super speeding laws and consequences for violations in Atlanta.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Atlanta City Council said the legislation was designed to address the “horrific impact” of street and drag racing more effectively.

The motivation behind the bill comes after Atlanta resident Erica Pines, which the legislation is named after, suffered severe injuries after drag racers crashed into her car in July.

The incident shattered her leg and left her immobile.

According to Waites, that was just one of hundreds of accidents caused by street racing.

Councilmember Waites pointed out that in Gwinnett County in September, street racing caused the death of five teens.

“This legislation aims to save lives. It’s as simple as that,” said Waites.

Waites is calling for increased fines and jail time in some instances.

TRENDING STORIES:

The legislation requests enforcement of the following penalties if a driver is caught drag or street racing, reckless driving, or traveling at unsafe speed limits:

First offense: license suspended for five years.

Second offense: license suspended for 10 years.

Third offense: license suspended for life.

Councilmember Waites said Erica’s Law is a “commitment to road safety” in the following statement released Monday evening:

“Speeding is a significant contributor to road accidents and fatalities. Legislation aimed at controlling speed limits is essential to safeguard public safety and reduce the incidence of accidents on our roads. Erica’s Law is our commitment to road safety; holding violators of speeding accountable is a principle that demands our attention and diligence. Excessive speeding poses a significant threat to the well-being of individuals on our roads, and accountability serves as a crucial mechanism to address this hazard.”

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

$18M in funding approved for new fire trucks for Atlanta Fire Rescue Department

©2023 Cox Media Group