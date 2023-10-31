These are some of the races to watch in the 2023 election

ATLANTA — Though there may not be any huge federal or state races on the ticket this year, 2023′s Election Day is soon approaching.

There are a number of local races across the metro that you need to pay attention to. Here is a breakdown of what to look out for.

In the city of Atlanta, there are several school board members to be voted on. Elections will be held for Districts 3,5,7 and 9. Nine candidates have qualified for the five seats up in November, and the biggest issue facing them will be naming a new permanent superintendent for the district.

In DeKalb County, people will be voting on a referendum for the Equalized Homestead Option Sales Tax, or EHOST, which continues property tax relief for six years for homeowners with a homestead exemption.

DeKalb will also be voting on a 1% special purpose local option sales and use tax, or SPLOST, for various projects across the county that include things like parks and libraries.

In the city of Brookhaven, it is time to elect a new mayor. Current Mayor John Ernst has reached his term limit.

Mark Douglas Frost, Lauren Kiefer, Hilerie Lind and H.J. “John” Park are all vying for the position. Issues of growth, financing, and public safety will await the new mayor.

There is also a bunch of city council races, along with bond and homestead exemption referendums.

In Barrow County, voters will be deciding on a 1% transportation SPLOST for various projects across the county for bridge repairs, paving, drainage improvements, and more.

In Doraville, residents will be voting on a bond referendum for several projects that include “library, arts, co-working and civic space in support and part of the Doraville City Center redevelopment.

In Waleska, people there will be voting on a referendum to consider the Sunday sale of malt beverages, wine and distilled spirits, as well as the sale of alcoholic beverages at local restaurants there.

The city of Milton will be one of many across the metro that will be having races for city council members, but what makes Milton unique is it is the only city in Fulton County managing its own elections.

One city that won’t be voting at all is Gainesville. So few candidates ran for office for the upcoming city council and school board races, that the election was officially canceled.

To check your polling location or your voter registration status, CLICK HERE.

