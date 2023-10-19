Ballot issues in Newton County spur adjustments by elections officials, spokesman says

COVINGTON, Ga. — Errors on ballots at a Newton County polling location have led to concerns by local lawmakers about election security and spurred quick action by elections officials to correct them.

According to a Newton County public information officer, the Board of Elections and Voter Registration was made aware of a ballot error in the City of Covington on Monday.

Residents arriving at the Oxford City Hall polling location arrived for early voting to find that the ballot did not have the City of Covington mayoral race listed, meaning some voters were unable to select their choice for mayor.

Officials told Channel 2 Action News the issue was corrected immediately and adjustments took effect Wednesday to address the issue.

“Immediate adjustments were made and voting for the ballot combination in question resumed as normal,” the information officer said.

According to the county, just one person voted in the polling location and experienced the problem with that ballot combination.

“That person is being contacted to submit an emergency paper ballot for the mayoral race only,” officials said. “After a paper ballot was put in place Monday and Tuesday, for that district combo, the Newton County Board of Elections responded rapidly to the ballot error by submitting an updated project to the state.”

Early voting is set to continue through Nov. 3, including Saturdays on Oct. 21 and Oct. 28.

As it stands, for the district impacted by the ballot error, only 784 active and inactive voters are registered and eligible to vote in the race.

The general election for the City of Covington will be held on Nov. 7.

