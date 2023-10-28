Some East Point residents say they are experiencing voting issues

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — Some voters in East Point said they are worried about voting issues.

They said they got bad ballots during early voting and now they can’t correct it.

Fulton County officials admit there’s an issue they’re working on now, but said there are not enough bad ballots to affect the outcome of the election.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was live in East Point on Friday, where she spent the day getting answers.

Early voting has started Friday in East Point and at least 4 people Fernandes spoke to had bad ballots.

Signage on polling locations was placed, telling voters to check their ballots carefully.

East Point City Councilman Joshua Butler voted early on Mallalieu Methodist Church and said the poll workers here were helpful.

“The good thing is that we’re trying to correct the problems,” Butler said. “The first thing they did was give me instructions to look at my ballot and when I saw my ballot I noticed that there was an error and they worked very hard to correct the error for me.”

Butler is an elected official who knows exactly who should be on the ballot, but not every voter is equally informed.

Another voter told Fernandes he cast his ballot at the College Park Library, where he said poll workers gave him the wrong ballot.

He said the poll worker wouldn’t let him vote in the right district, so he reported to his city council member.

Fernandes called the Secretary of State’s Office they said this wasn’t their mistake. Fulton County is responsible for looking over the ballots before approving them to be printed.

A Fulton County spokesperson sent Fernandes a statement saying some boundary lines were changed in East Point, but there was some variance from the final boundary lines adopted.

Butler said these errors are now being corrected.

