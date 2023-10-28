GBI: Remains found in north Georgia positively identified as man who disappeared in July

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — A search for a Georgia man has come to an end after officials say his body has been positively identified.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation told Channel 2 Action News that remains found in early Sept. have been positively identified as 36-year-old Douglas “Cordell” Barnes, who was last seen alive at his home in White County on July 19.

Channel 2 Action News reported that on July 21, deputies located a gold Ford F150 sitting off the roadway, stuck in the mud at Providence Church Road and Knox Bridge Crossing, near I-85, according to authorities.

After running the vehicle registration, deputies concluded that the vehicle belonged to Barnes.

Deputies found no signs of Barnes near the vehicle.

On Sept. 4, Lavonia police officials said at 1 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a body being located in the area of David Avenue near I-85.

According to the investigation, a resident was checking wildlife cameras when they discovered the body. They immediately called 911 to report what they found.

This week, GBI officials confirmed that the remains were Barnes.

Barnes’ manner of death has not been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing.

