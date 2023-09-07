Resident finds body near I-85 while checking wildlife cameras, police say

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ga. — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a body found near the interstate.
Lavonia police officials said at 1 p.m. Monday, they received reports of a body being located in the area of David Avenue near I-85.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the investigation, a resident was checking wildlife cameras when they discovered the body. They immediately called 911 to report what they found.
The identity of the victim has not been released.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Report reveals new details of horrific crash that killed 5 metro Atlanta teenagers
- Fulton County Commissioner publicly condemned for having sex with subordinate in her office
- Angler falls off boat, dies while waiting for friend, Georgia water authority officials say
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called to assist in the investigation.
The manner of death has not been determined.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS:
©2023 Cox Media Group