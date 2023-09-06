Fulton County Commissioner publicly condemned for having sex with subordinate in her office

ATLANTA — Things got out of order at Wednesday’s Fulton County Commission meeting when there was a discussion about Commissioner Natalie Hall having sex with a subordinate in her county office.

Hall admitted to it in federal court, but Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. still thought it was inappropriate for the commission to discuss it publicly because it’s a personnel matter and there’s pending litigation.

“We never discuss litigation nor personnel matters on a public agenda. This is a first!” Arrington said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

When one of the county attorneys gave the green light and said it was legal to discuss publicly, Arrington disrupted the meeting.

Commission Chair Rob Pitts, Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman, and Commissioner Bob Ellis said Commissioner Arrington was out of order.

That didn’t stop him from continuously disrupting the meeting for at least 30 minutes.

The commission ended up voting yes on the resolution to censure Commissioner Hall’s behavior.

Some wanted to punish her and even fire her.

TRENDING STORIES:

Since they don’t have the authority to do so, they wanted to vote Wednesday so that voters know where they stand on the issue.

“She has to take what comes with the consequences of her actions. And I’m not proud of that but what I am proud of is that this body stood up and said we have to restore the credibility and trust of tax-paying Fulton County citizens,” Commissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Suspect accused of smashing G-Wagon into 30 cars has spent jailtime trying to climb through ceiling When the judge denied his bond, he started speaking over her.

©2023 Cox Media Group