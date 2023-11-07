Atlanta teen shot after leading GSP on chase, hitting school bus and shooting at troopers

ATLANTA — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Atlanta that happened Monday.

It was just blocks away from where a car fleeing troopers crashed into a school bus, according to Georgia State Patrol.

At 3:10 p.m., GSP said a car was speeding away from troopers on Campbellton Road.

According to the GBI, the driver of the stolen car ran a red light and hit a school bus. Multiple people got out of the car and ran away.

As Troopers chased one of the suspects, identified as Jaron Peters,18, he shot a handgun at troopers.

The GBI said troopers then shot back at Peters, but he continued to run and they lost him.

Troopers searched the area and saw Peters being chased through a neighborhood by a dog.

According to the GBI, Peters attempted to break into two homes in the area.

NewsChopper 2 flew over the neighborhood earlier Monday where Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrol troopers swarmed and strung up crime scene tape.

Atlanta Public Schools sent Therell High School parents the following message earlier Monday:

“Therell Parents and Guardians, Therrell is currently on an exterior lockdown due to a neighborhood incident. All faculty, students, and staff are safe. No students will be released until we have received an all-clear for APD.”

TRENDING STORIES:

The GBI said troopers then arrested Peters.

Once he was in custody, troopers realized that Peters had gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The GBI has not said what happened to the other occupants of the vehicle who got out and ran away.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Guest in custody after Cobb County hotel employee shot in the lobby, police say





©2023 Cox Media Group