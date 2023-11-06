Natural disaster declared for “extreme” drought conditions in several NW Georgia counties

GEORGIA — A natural disaster has been declared in several northwest Georgia counties over “extreme drought conditions.”

United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack approved the declaration for Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker counties. Under the emergency declaration, USDA’s farmer agency can offer emergency credit to Georgia farmers.

Georgia Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper says he is grateful for the approval.

“As a 7th generation farmer, I know firsthand the impact drought conditions can have on our agriculture industry especially those with dryland operations. The lack of moisture in the soil impacts every aspect of an agricultural operation, from delaying winter grains to forcing farmers to purchase hay to feed their cattle,” Harper said.

Catoosa, Chattooga, Dade and Walker are the primary counties, but there is also assistance for Floyd, Gordon and Whitfield counties. Farmers can apply for assistance until June 30, 2024.

National Integrated Drought Information System tracks drought conditions across the United States. You can see if your county is experiencing drought conditions here.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Eboni Deon says the last time we had measurable rainfall in Atlanta was Oct. 20, 2023.

“October is typically the driest month of the year and this year it was even drier than normal. The month ended with a 1.5 inch rainfall deficit,” Deon said.

Deon added that the rainfall deficit for Atlanta since Sept. 1 is -4.80 inches and -7.17 inches since Jan. 1.

