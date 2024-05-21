MLB investigating Braves player for bets made with bookie used by Ohtani’s ex-translator: report

ATLANTA — Major League Baseball is investigating an Atlanta Braves player accused of placing bets with the same illegal sports bookie as Shohei Ohtani’s former interpreter, ESPN reports.

MLB opened the investigation into David Fletcher, a current Braves minor league player and Ohtani’s former Angels teammate, on Monday.

ESPN reports that Fletcher placed bets with Mathew Bowyer, but none of his bets were on baseball games. MLB officials are also looking into Fletcher’s friend Colby Schultz for gambling on Angels games that Fletcher played in, according to ESPN.

Bowyer is the California sports bookmaker allegedly connected to Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Prosecutors say the former interpreter stole nearly $17 million from the Japanese superstar to pay off sports gambling debts.

Fletcher played with Ohtani on the Angels before the organization traded Fletcher to the Braves in December.

Fletcher is currently with the Braves’ Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers, but has made eight major league appearances this season.

The Braves have not issued any statement on the allegations against Fletcher.

