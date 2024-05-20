Falcons training camp practices in Hall County won’t be open to fans this summer

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons won’t have any fans at their training camp practices at the team’s Flowery Branch facility this year due to construction.

The good news for Falcons fans, however, is there will still be two chances to see the team practice live this summer.

On July 27, fans will get a chance to watch the team for free at Seckinger High School in Buford. This will be the first time since 2016 that the Falcons will practice at a metro high school.

Atlanta Falcons announce they are taking a 1-year pause and no fans will be allowed at training camp this summer due to construction at their facility.



Fans back at camp in 2025 — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) May 20, 2024

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Additionally, fans can catch the team at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Aug. 2 for just $5. Proceeds from this game will benefit medical programs and treatment services at Emory Healthcare, according to the team.

The team said that fans will get the opportunity to return to training camp once construction is completed next season.

More information on the two practices will be released at a later date,.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

President Joe Biden arrives in Atlanta to campaign, deliver Morehouse College commencement address On Sunday morning, Pres. Biden is set to deliver Morehouse College’s commencement address.

©2024 Cox Media Group