Employee shot inside Cobb County hotel; police now searching for gunman

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred inside a Cobb County hotel.

Cobb County police told Channel 2′s Michele Newell that officers responded to a person shot at the Quality Inn on Cobb Place Blvd NW in Kennesaw.

According to the investigation, an employee was shot inside the hotel.

Authorities confirmed that the employee is at the hospital and is stable.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Police said they are now looking for the gunman.

No further information has been released.

Channel 2 Action News reached out to Quality Inn for a statement but has not received a response.

