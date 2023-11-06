Warrant: Man shot firework at helicopter carrying bride, groom to ‘protest’ Cherokee wedding venue

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A man is behind bars after officials say he shot a firework at a helicopter to “protest” a Cherokee County wedding venue.

On Oct. 23, David Jeter was arrested and charged with terroristic threats and acts after he shot a firework at a helicopter, authorities said.

Channel 2 Action News obtained the warrants for Jeter for what allegedly happened on Oct. 20 at a wedding venue on Cox Road.

Around 9:45 p.m., the warrants allege that Jeter was seen shooting a mortar firework at a helicopter that was leaving the venue and flying over his home.

Authorities noted that a bride and groom were inside the helicopter at the time the firework was shot. The firework did not hit the helicopter.

Wedding venue employees told deputies that this was not the first time Jeter had “protested” the venue.

According to arrest warrants, in Aug. 2022, the venue hosted a traditional Indian wedding when Jeter got on a megaphone and began making insulting noises.

Officials added that Jeter then came and blocked a lane of Cox Road in front of the venue and began to yell obscenities.

In addition to his terroristic threats charge, Jeter was also charged with disorderly conduct in connection to the incident in 2022.

