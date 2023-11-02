CDC hiring for “many vacancies” with up to 6-figure salaries, including remote work

ATLANTA — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working to fill “many vacancies,” according to a post on USAJobs, a government hiring site.

The positions range in salary from about $24,400 to over $177,000, depending on the role, and includes remote work in as well as positions in all 50 states.

According to the posting, the CDC will be hiring for these positions through Jan. 23, 2024.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The CDC said the remote positions can be filled from anywhere in the U.S. or remote within 50 miles of a local commuting area for the agency’s worksite.

To qualify for these open positions, in the Medical Officer, Nurse, Pharmacist and Veterinary Medical Science job families, applicants must be U.S. citizens, must use E-Verify, have direct deposit for payment, and may be required to perform on a one-year probationary period.

Among various positions listed as open from the CDC, there are “public notices for direct hire” for data modernization, cybersecurity, physicians, contract specialists, and laboratory quality management specialists, among others.

TRENDING STORIES:

However, the public notice for hiring applies to the following roles and grade levels:

Physician, GS-0602. All grades

Nurse, GS-0610, All grades

Pharmacist, GS-0660. All grades

Veterinary Medical Officer, GS-0701. Grades 11-15

Many of the positions list Atlanta as the primary location, though remote work is still an option.

USAJobs described remote opportunities as “one[s] where you are not expected to report to an official agency worksite regularly. Instead, you will work from your home or other alternative worksite either within or outside of the commuting area of your agency’s official worksite.”

The job posting said some travel may be required occasionally, and that while drug tests are not required, some positions may need applicants to pass one.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

‘Scream’ villain ‘Ghostface’ spotted haunting drivers on downtown connector

©2023 Cox Media Group