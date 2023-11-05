10-year-old dies after crash that killed ‘Black Panther’ stuntman dad, siblings on I-20

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 10-year-old has died after being in a crash that killed his father and two of his siblings in DeKalb County.

The crash happened on Halloween just before midnight, on Interstate 20 eastbound at Wesley Chapel Road.

DeKalb County Fire and Rescue said they received a call regarding a crash involving a truck and tractor-trailer with people trapped inside the vehicle.

Channel 2′s Tom Regan learned that Taraja Ramsess, 41, along with his 13-year-old daughter Sundari and 1-month-old daughter Fugibo were killed when Ramsess’s car plowed into a tractor-trailer that had broken down on the left lane of the Wesley Chapel Road exit.

His two other children were ejected, leaving his 10-year-old son in critical condition. His 3-year-old child was also hospitalized.

On Sunday, the DeKalb County Police Department confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that the 10-year-old Kisasi Ramsess died from his injuries.

According to the GoFundMe, Kisasi, known to loved ones as “Sauce the Boss” was said to have brought so much joy to the lives of many. He was surrounded by loving family members every moment he spent in the hospital, the GoFundMe states.

Taraja Ramsess was a martial artist who performed as a stuntman in ‘Black Panther,’ “Avengers: Endgame” and Avengers: Infinity War.”

Ramsess long-time friend and X3 Sports trainer Tony Tony Tucci said the loss is devastating.

“When I first heard about it, I broke down,” Tucci said. “I had to sit down.”

Tucci said Ramsess would often bring his children to martial arts class.

“He was always a family man. They would come and sit and watch him train, and they would jump in and start training too,” said Tucci.

Tucci said his heart goes out to Ramsess’s family and that he will deeply miss his close friend and training partner.

“He was just an amazing person,” Tucci said. “We have a great loss to this world. It makes you reflect and gives you a new perspective on everyone you need to call every day. Because you never know when your last words are going to be to someone.”

Filmmaker Ava DuVernsay and her production company ARRAY released the following statement in regards toTaraja Ramsess’s death:

“Taraja. Regal. That’s the word that comes to mind when I think of him. He walked like a king. And to me, always acted like one. He was a part of our crew family at ARRAY. He left us last night forever in a way that makes the hearts of all who knew him break into a million pieces. Taraja. We’d talk about art and his family. My goodness, did he love his children. A happy, whole love. Beautiful to behold. He loved making movies and TV too. Held many positions over the years. Immersing himself in all aspects of the craft. I remember one day on set, we didn’t have enough Black background actors for a key scene. I had to recruit my crew members to be on-camera. Taraja was the first to say yes. Yes, I’ll do my real job and then jump into this wild scene playing a tough guy with a gun for you. From there - everyone else said yes too. He was that kind of person. A leader. A light. Taraja. His name is like music. We will continue to sing it. Bless his soul. Bless his memory. Bless his loved ones and the many comrades he leaves here as he journeys on.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses. The crash remains under investigation.

