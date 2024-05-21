Space junk danger! We get an inside look at how space programs are keeping you safe

ATLANTA — Space debris -- or space junk -- is such a concern the federal government has issued new rules when it comes to what goes into space.

Channel 2 Action News went to Houston and spoke with retired astronaut and Atlanta native Shane Kimbrough about close calls while living on the International Space Station.

“They’ll either put us kind of in the safest module of the space station or even if it’s kind of going to be really close, they’ll put us in our spacecraft that we flew up in,” Kimbrough said.

