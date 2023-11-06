8-year-old stabbed with blade at an DeKalb elementary school

LITHONIA, Ga. — A third grader is recovering after another student stabbed him with a blade.

Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was outside Stoneview Elementary School in DeKalb County.

A third-grader was rushed to a hospital from Stoneview Elementary Thursday morning after his classmate sliced his hand with a box cutter-type blade.

Relatives spoke to Fernandes and said the healing process has been painful for the 8-year-old.

“It’s seven inches on top of his hand and he’s gotta walk around here with this scar the rest of his life. It’s not called for,” the grandmother said.

