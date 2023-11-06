Deputies searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ man who ran after GSP chase in Habersham County

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — Habersham County deputies are searching for a man they believe to be armed and dangerous who was involved in a chase with Georgia State Patrol.

Habersham County Sheriff Joey Terrell said units are helping Georgia State Patrol with a manhunt near the Tom Arrendale Interchange Monday afternoon.

The sheriff described the suspect as a man with dreadlocks who ran from a car that was involved in a chase with GSP.

Troopers said they believe the man, who has not been identified, was possibly involved in a violent crime in another county. They did not identify the man or say what crime they believe he committed.

Anyone who sees the man is asked not to approach him.

