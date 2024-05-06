Emory University moves commencement ceremony off campus after protests

ATLANTA — Emory University is relocating its commencement ceremony due to safety concerns following the recent protests on campus.

University President Gregory L Fenves made the announcement on Monday.

“I have been firm in my commitment that Emory will celebrate our graduating students at Commencement. While that commitment has not changed, concerns about safety and security require us to adjust the plans,” Fenves wrote in a statement.

The university will now hold its commencement activities on May 13 in Duluth at the Gas South District, which includes Gas South Arena and Gas South Convention Center.

Emory officials made this decision in consultation with Emory police along with other agencies who advised against holding the ceremony on campus.

The move comes just two weeks after protests on Emory’s campus led to the arrests of 28 people, including 20 people from the Emory community.

